Livingston Youth Step Up For Indian COVID Relief

By new_view_media
mypaperonline.com
 11 days ago

In order to help India in its Covid-19 relief efforts, some of the elementary and middle schoolers from Livingston started a fundraiser and collected over $4,000 to be donated to two charities which were focused on Covid-19 relief in India. Part of their efforts included a Bake Sale and sale of handmade masks and jewelry that was organized on May 23 at the Livingston Oval. It was great to see the support that the town showed with over 200 people coming for the event to help support our youth leaders in their efforts. We are thankful for the support that the people of the town provided.

