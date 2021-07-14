Livingston Musician Enjoying Making Music Again

Livingston’s Robert Malone, current lead singer and rhythm guitarist of FarCry, had felt the miss of writing lyrics and making music. He’s come full circle, and he’s loving the life again. “When I was a young kid, I was chasing that record deal, the dream, the whole thing. Now, I have a different mindset. I do it because I enjoy it. It’s a passion. I do it for no other reason. I don’t do it for the money. I don’t do it for any exposure or hope that I’m going to be famous someday. That’s not why I do it. I extremely enjoy writing music. And, you know, getting it out there, that’s the biggest thing to me.”