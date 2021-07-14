Livingston Library Receives Book Donations from the Livingston Multicultural Parents Association
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Celebrations to honor this heritage month were held for the first time in Livingston this past month in the wake of the recent surging racial violence against the AAPI community members nationwide.www.mypaperonline.com
