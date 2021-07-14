Gina Carano Snubbed by Emmys After 'The Mandalorian' Firing
Back in February, Gina Carano was fired from Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune, was fired after she wrote a post on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in America with being Jewish in Nazi Germany. While she was fired from the program, there was speculation about whether she would be nominated for an Emmy, as she was included on the show's Emmy ballot, per Vanity Fair. In the end, she did not receive a nomination.popculture.com
