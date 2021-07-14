Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Gina Carano Snubbed by Emmys After 'The Mandalorian' Firing

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, Gina Carano was fired from Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune, was fired after she wrote a post on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in America with being Jewish in Nazi Germany. While she was fired from the program, there was speculation about whether she would be nominated for an Emmy, as she was included on the show's Emmy ballot, per Vanity Fair. In the end, she did not receive a nomination.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Emmy Nominations#Instagram#Republican#Jewish#Nazi#Vf#Fyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesMidland Reporter-Telegram

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”. The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in...
MoviesNew Haven Register

'I May Destroy You' Earns Nine Emmy Nominations After Golden Globes Snub

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” is on quite a roll: after picking up two BAFTA Awards and a Peabody, the HBO limited series is now officially in the running for Emmys, winning nine nominations Tuesday. The series was nominated in the limited or anthology race, and Coel scored in...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Mandalorian leads 2021 Emmy nominations, followed by WandaVision

Nominations for the 73rd Emmys were announced on Tuesday, and to the surprise of no one, Disney absolutely cleaned up, with 146 nominations across all categories. The media giant earned nominations all across its platforms and networks, but Disney Plus had a particularly standout morning with massive showings from both The Mandalorian and WandaVision.
TV & VideosOrlando Sentinel

Emmys 2021 nominations: Snubs and surprises

Nobody’s perfect, except for maybe Jean Smart, so we can’t totally fault the Television Academy for missing a few at the Emmy nominations. While “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” ran away with the nominations Tuesday, we still noticed a few unexpected additions and cuts. Emmys 2021 nominations: ‘Ted...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

In the interest of being truly professional opinionated journalists, BCTV likes to make sure that it follows through on news stories, especially when they have a (happy?) ending. So the last time we checked in on what was going on with The Mandalorian ex-cast member Gina Carano (aside from that Rangers of the New Republic matter which we'll address in a minute), we were wondering what the dealings were that went on behind the scenes that resulted in Carano's name being submitted "Best Supporting Actress." Considering how Carano and "The Mouse" parted ways, the move was a bit surprising. Was it a union issue? A contractual issue? Someone at Disney forgets and submitted a generic list? Whatever the season, "The Mouse" learned this week that they'll be spared the embarrassment of having to push her nomination because she didn't get nominated.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Mandalorian nominated for Outstanding Drama and more at 2021 Emmys

This is certainly the way! Today, July 13, the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were called, and it’s another good day for Lucasfilm and The Mandalorian team. The Mandalorian happens to be tied with The Crown for having the most Emmy nominations this year — a total of 24. And there are some big wins and surprises when it comes to the nominations for this series.
NFLInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Deeply Confused By Gina Carano’s “Cad Bane” Post

Former Star Wars actress Gina Carano became somewhat notorious for her controversial Tweets throughout the airing of The Mandalorian Season 2. In fact, the divisive actress was ultimately fired from her role as New Republic Marshal Cara Dune as a result of the online controversy that went on for months — opposing hashtags like #FireGinaCarano and #WeLoveCaraDune even trended off and on for quite some time.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix's Psychological Thriller 'Echoes'

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Snatches up Major TV Show's Movie Sequel

Netflix has reportedly snatched up the forthcoming movie sequel to a major TV show. According to Giant Freaking Robot, Netflix is making a deal to acquire the Luther movie, a follow-up to the crime series starring Idris Elba. Few details are available at this time, but Elba did previously confirm the movie would begin filming in late summer or early fall. We also know, via Collider, that Luther Season 5 director Jamie Payne has reportedly signed on to helm the Luther movie.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Mandalorian promo posters feature Luke Skywalker and Grogu

The Skywalker Saga may have come to an end in 2019, but Luke Skywalker made his big return to the Star Wars franchise with a surprise appearance in the season finale of The Mandalorian, featuring a digitally recreated Mark Hamill who shows up to rescue our heroes before chasing young Grogu away to begin his training in the ways of the force.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!
TV & VideosTVLine

Emmys 2021: The 25 Biggest Snubs

In one of the bleakest calendar years in recent history, TV provided a much-needed escape from the chaos of the outside world — but only a handful of our small-screen saviors are getting the Emmy love we think they deserve. Sure, Ted Lasso and Hamilton got all of the nominations...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Leslie Grace cast as Batgirl in HBO Max movie

We previously reported that the hunt for a new Batgirl was underway. Last we heard, it was down to three choices, and now we’ve learned they’ve made the final pick. Leslie Grace will star as Batgirl in an upcoming film for HBO Max. The Wrap initially broke the story, and The Hollywood Reporter went on to confirm the reports.
TV & VideosPosted by
103GBF

Netflix Unveils ‘Red Notice’ First Look and Release Date

Red Notice is supposedly the most expensive movie in Netflix’s history. (The budget estimates online put it in the neighborhood of $200 million.) The film certainly has one of the company’s biggest casts to date as well. It’s headlined by three movie stars who typically anchor movies all by themselves: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy