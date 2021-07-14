Cancel
Cancer

Country music singer Ashley Monroe announces she's starting chemo after being diagnosed with rare form of blood cancer

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Country music singer Ashley Monroe has revealed she is suffering from a rare blood cancer.

The 34-year-old posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Tuesday in which she announced she's beginning chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

'It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow,' Monroe wrote.

'Seems like such a negative thing to say,' she added. 'Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5YRJ_0aw7bn5t00
Health battle: Country music singer Ashley Monroe, 34, has revealed on Instagram post that she is suffering from a rare form of blood cancer and will start chemotherapy on Wednesday

Sharing a montage of photos of her loved ones including husband John Danks and their three-year-old son Dalton.

She explained that she had discovered she was anemic a few months ago when her doctor did some routine lab work.

'I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day. Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine,' Monroe shared.

A bone marrow biopsy led to the diagnosis and having done her research and weighed her options, she said, she decided on a course of treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiJfa_0aw7bn5t00
Rare cancer: : Monroe, who has a three-year-old son Dalton, explained routine lab work found she was anemic and a marrow biopsy confirmed she has Waldenström macroglobulinemia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjJER_0aw7bn5t00
Chemo: Sharing photos of her loved ones including husband John Danks, she shared: I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH9Yh_0aw7bn5t00
Family: The musician married former Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Danks in 2013 and their son Dalton was born in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9VTm_0aw7bn5t00
Support: Monroe said she has been enjoying a staycation with family and friends in Nashville ahead of her treatment and asked her fans for prayers for her recovery

'I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big,' she told her fans.

Monroe has collaborated with some of country's biggest names including Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

She's also a member of Pistol Annies, a trio she formed with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley in 2011.

In 2013, she married former Chicago White Sox starting pitcher John Danks and their son Dalton was born in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EE3mS_0aw7bn5t00
Country star: Monroe has collaborated with some of country's biggest names including Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and Alison Krauss (pictured in 2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4DJj_0aw7bn5t00
High profile group: She's also a member of Pistol Annies, a trio she formed with Miranda Lambert, right, and Angaleena Presley, left,  in 2011 (pictured in Nashville in January 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRzHr_0aw7bn5t00
Shared her news: Monroe spoke about her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post

