Michigan State

We the People 2021 Primary: State of Michigan 28th District Senate Seat

By admin
wktvjournal.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Peter MacGregor stepped away from the 28th District Senate seat to take over the position of Kent County treasurer, leaving the 28th District Senate seat open. Five candidates, two Democrats and three Republicans are seeking the nomination from their respective parties in the Aug. 3 primary. The top vote getters in each of the party elections will face off in the general election for the seat. This is for one year with the seat returning to its regular election cycle in 2022. Note, voters may only vote for a Republican or Democrat candidate.

