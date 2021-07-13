June birth announcements
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
June 3, 2021
MaClay Marie Dannielle Smith, Ellerbe, a son, Mason Blyther
June 3, 2021
Tamarla Nelson and Keith Kirby, Rockingham, a daughter, Khea’simone Lisa Kirby
June 9, 2021
Brittany Covington, Rockingham, a son, Legend Amari Chambers
June 15, 2021
Samaira and Ruben Huerta, Hamlet, a daughter, Nayeli Anahi
June 19, 2021
Amarri Wall, Rockingham, a son, Christian
June 21, 2021
Bryan and Erica Lovin, Hamlet, a son, Solomon Lovin
June 22, 2021
Taylor McGirt and Cody Coburn, Rockingham, a son, Colson Avery Coburn
June 23, 2021
LaSchaunda Douglas and Ernest Patterson, Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, E’nasia Neshell Patterson
June 23, 2021
David and Susan Lynn, Rockingham, a son, Jaxton Timothy Lynn
June 29, 2021
Megan and Benjamin Morrow, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Ried Morrow
