Pinehurst, NC

June birth announcements

By Daily Journal Staff
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
 11 days ago
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your FirstHealth care provider.

June 3, 2021

MaClay Marie Dannielle Smith, Ellerbe, a son, Mason Blyther

June 3, 2021

Tamarla Nelson and Keith Kirby, Rockingham, a daughter, Khea’simone Lisa Kirby

June 9, 2021

Brittany Covington, Rockingham, a son, Legend Amari Chambers

June 15, 2021

Samaira and Ruben Huerta, Hamlet, a daughter, Nayeli Anahi

June 19, 2021

Amarri Wall, Rockingham, a son, Christian

June 21, 2021

Bryan and Erica Lovin, Hamlet, a son, Solomon Lovin

June 22, 2021

Taylor McGirt and Cody Coburn, Rockingham, a son, Colson Avery Coburn

June 23, 2021

LaSchaunda Douglas and Ernest Patterson, Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, E’nasia Neshell Patterson

June 23, 2021

David and Susan Lynn, Rockingham, a son, Jaxton Timothy Lynn

June 29, 2021

Megan and Benjamin Morrow, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Ried Morrow

