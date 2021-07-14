Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

Detroit News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Canaveral, Fla. — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included. The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.

Related
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

FAA says Jeff Bezos not an astronaut based on new criteria

Jeff Bezos might have to settle for an "honorary" title in his space race ambitions after U.S. air authorities altered requirements for the title of "astronaut." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Order 8800.2 on the same day the former Amazon CEO took flight in his Blue Origin vessel earlier this week. Bezos did achieve the minimum altitude of 50 miles above Earth's surface, but he would potentially fall short on other criteria.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos is NOT an astronaut! FAA changes rules for how it awards astronaut wings - and says the Blue Origin flight crew do not count as the the spacecraft was entirely controlled from the ground

Despite flying to the edge of space, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may not qualify for his astronaut wings, after the US Federal Aviation Authority tightened its rules. Bezos and the crew of Blue Origin took off from their base at Van Horn, Texas, at 9.12am EST on Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the moon landing.
Aerospace & DefenseNY Daily News

Jeff Bezos may not be recognized as astronaut for space flight after FAA rule change

The first-ever rule change to the Commercial Space Flight program could prevent billionaire Jeff Bezos from being officially recognized for his space flight earlier this week. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the change on Tuesday, the same day the Amazon founder blasted off in the Blue Origin rocket along with three other crew members. Prior to the rule update, the group would have qualified for FAA commercial astronaut wings simply because they traveled to an altitude of at least 50 miles, which is the US-recognized boundary of space.
Aerospace & Defensekelo.com

Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space – CNBC

(Reuters) – Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings, George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company’s next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos to the final frontier....
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Again Today

Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic's (NYSE:SPCE) stock closed Friday down another 4%, after falling nearly twice that on Thursday. Yesterday, if you recall, Virgin Galactic struggled to overcome the weight of a pair of negative news items. A curiously worded employment status update from the company's now-former flight test director Mark Stucky advised future employers that he is no longer working with Virgin Galactic, and that he did not leave "on [his] own timeline."
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

Unfortunate for Jeff Bezos! FAA may not recognize him as astronaut, according to latest policy

(CNN) — Even though Jeff Bezos crossed into space on Tuesday, he still may not get his official astronaut wings from the federal government. On the same day as Blue Origin's first human spaceflight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a change to its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program for the first time in 17 years. This shift at the dawn of the space tourism era means the US government may not formally recognize that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson became astronauts when they blasted into space earlier this month.
Houston, TXPosted by
SlashGear

FAA opens Houston office to keep an eye on SpaceX and Blue Origin

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration opened a new office in Houston that is designed to help the agency monitor nearby private space companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin. The facility will help the agency monitor activities conducted by private space companies in and near Texas, the FAA explained, joining the new tracking system it announced last month.

