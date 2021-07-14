Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

The first-ever rule change to the Commercial Space Flight program could prevent billionaire Jeff Bezos from being officially recognized for his space flight earlier this week. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the change on Tuesday, the same day the Amazon founder blasted off in the Blue Origin rocket along with three other crew members. Prior to the rule update, the group would have qualified for FAA commercial astronaut wings simply because they traveled to an altitude of at least 50 miles, which is the US-recognized boundary of space.