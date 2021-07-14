Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

MasterChef Australia winner Justin Narayan reveals the plans to spend his $250,000 winners' prize money

By Abi Moustafa
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Justin Narayan was crowned the MasterChef winner during Tuesday's nail-biting finale.

And while he is still relishing in his moment of glory, he has also confirmed exactly how he intends to spend his $250,000 winners' prize money.

Speaking to news.com.au, the 27-year-old chef revealed he was looking to invest in his cash after he updates his kitchen at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRrEh_0aw7ZMS800
Smart moves: MasterChef Australia winner Justin Narayan has revealed her plans to update his kitchen with his $250,000 winners' prize money before investing the rest 

'I need to get some more work done in the kitchen and go from there,' he explained.

'I'll try and make some smart investments, and I'll start to create some online content. But I need experience in the kitchen to work towards opening up my own place.'

Although he isn't rushing to open his own restaurants, he said the idea is 'on the cards for sure'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkklN_0aw7ZMS800
On the cards! Although he isn't rushing to open his own restaurants, he said the idea is 'on the cards for sure'

On Tuesday, Justin took home the coveted MasterChef trophy.

He was elated after scooping the top prize, beating out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ52k_0aw7ZMS800
Winner's grin: Justin won the title of this year's MasterChef during the show's nail-biting finale on Tuesday

'I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and to be able to win this competition,' the stunned cook said on the night.

'I'm genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink in, and then I'll, like, write you an email, let you know how I feel.'

A gracious Justin congratulated both Kishwar, 38, and Pete, praising them for making it through to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iAuV_0aw7ZMS800
Delicious victory: He took home a whopping $250,000 in prize money, along with the coveted MasterChef trophy

'First of all, I would like to commend Kish and Pete for being the most incredible people to cook with,' he began.

'Kish, you're an incredible cook and you should be so proud.'

Addressing Pete, 36, Justin said he thought of him as a 'big brother', after the two men formed a close friendship throughout the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wT5a_0aw7ZMS800
Grateful: An emotional Justin thanked his proud parents, and said he was 'very grateful for everything you guys have sacrificed and given to me to be here, to have these opportunities'

'Pete, I look up to you in so many ways, you're like my big brother. I definitely wouldn't be here today without your encouragement, without your support,' he added.

Although he didn't take out the top spot, Pete won $30,000 for coming in second, while Kishwar, who placed third in the competition, won $20,000.

An emotional Justin then turned and thanked his proud parents, and said he was 'very grateful for everything you guys have sacrificed and given to me to be here, to have these opportunities'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMT15_0aw7ZMS800
Runner-up: A gracious Justin congratulated both Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell (pictured), praising them for making it through to the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbzOo_0aw7ZMS800
'First of all, I would like to commend Kish and Pete for being the most incredible people to cook with,' he began. Pictured, finalist Kishwar Chowdhury

Awkwardly, Justin needed to be reminded by judge Jock Zonfrillo to thank his fiancée, Esther, who was standing right beside him.

'You are so incredibly beautiful, and I love you very much, and I'm sorry for not planning the wedding for the last six months, but I think I can pay for it now,' he joked.

The show's finalists were tasked with recreating two dishes by celebrity chef Peter Gilmore - one savoury and one sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYUd1_0aw7ZMS800
Cooking up a storm: The show's finalists were tasked with recreating two dishes by celebrity chef Peter Gilmore - one savoury and one sweet

Peter, 53, said Justin's recreation of his shaved squid with shiitake custard, koji butter and pinstripe peanuts was 'perfect'.

'Do you realise how exceptional you are?' judge Melissa Leong asked Justin after he turned in his savoury dish.

'I think I'm starting to. This is definitely the hardest thing. To put it up and to do it, I'm like, 'Damn'. Like, surprised myself,' responded the humble cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oXc7_0aw7ZMS800
Compliments to the chef: Peter Gilmore said Justin's recreation of his shaved squid with shiitake custard, koji butter and pinstripe peanuts was 'perfect'

Justin described MasterChef as '100 per cent one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life'.

He took to Instagram shortly after his win was announced to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

'Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you,' he wrote.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterchef Australia#Masterchef Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
Lotterythestylus.org

Are Lottery Winners Essential To Reveal Their Identities?

The much more he gave away the more people would harass him in the street for money. His life fell apart, wife left, his granddaughter, who he had given alot of money to, got addicted to OxyContin and died. In addition to the two division one winning entries, far more than 1.17 million prizes worth much more than $26.4 million were won in divisions two to seven across Australia. “Oh fair dinkum? You are kidding?! That is the best news I’ve had in a lengthy time. Hallelujah!” the Lithgow winner, aged in his 50s, mentioned when told of his win. Lottoland has taken out insurance coverage with a number of firms, like Lloyd’s of London, to cover the expense of paying out a mega-jackpot.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
WorldHello Magazine

Piers Morgan speaks out after getting COVID-19 despite second vaccination

Piers Morgan recently revealed the news that he had contracted COVID-19, despite having both vaccinations, believing that he caught the illness while attending Wembley for the Euros 2020 final. Piers has been a fierce advocate for getting the vaccine, but on Twitter he was confronted by someone over his support...
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy