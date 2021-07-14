Cancel
Contra Costa County trades some sprawl for a lot of open space, allowing 125 new homes

By Shomik Mukherjee
Mercury News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo allow a 125-home development on 30 acres in Tassajara Valley, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to stretch the urban limit line east of Danville and San Ramon that voters set in 1990. Developers have long sought to build homes there, and the latest...

