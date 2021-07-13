Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

2021 Invincible 37′ Catamaran

By Staff
boatingmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvincible’s brand new 37′ Cat shows up and shows out. This boat is built on a Morrelli and Melvin semi-asymmetrical catamaran design. It’s a double stepped hull that gives you outstanding efficiency—about 600 miles if you’re paying attention to your fuel and speed.

