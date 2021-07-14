Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's Jan-June direct foreign investment up 28.7% -commerce ministry

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year to 607.84 billion yuan ($93.89 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

$1 = 6.4743 yuan Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Direct Investment#Direct Foreign Investment#Yuan#Fdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economystlouisnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Worldwtaq.com

AstraZeneca scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia

BANGKOK (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc is “scouring” its global supply chain to try and boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Thailand and Southeast Asia, its representative for the country said on Saturday, amidst speculations of local production shortfalls. The comments come after leaked letters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/leaked-letters-show-astrazeneca-vaccine-commitment-not-thailand-claimed-2021-07-19 showed last week that the drugmaker...
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Central Bank Requires Non-Bank Payment Firms to Report Overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank on Friday said that non-bank payment firms must report plans for overseas initial public offerings and other major events, the latest move in a widespread regulatory squeeze on the country's tech firms. The shifting regulations first scuttled a $37 billion listing planned by Alibaba fintech...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares slip as foreign investors turn sellers

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Friday, trimming gains for the week, as consumer staples and health care firms slipped and foreign investors turned net sellers, while developer Evergrande extended its losses in Hong Kong. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.65%...
Economytucsonpost.com

China's foreign-currency bank deposits up 129.7 bln USD in H1

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's bank deposits in foreign currencies increased by 129.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of this year, a senior official said on Friday. By the end of June, the balance of foreign-currency bank deposits had surpassed 1 trillion U.S. dollars, Wang Chunying, deputy...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India refiners' June crude processing bridled by virus curbs

July 23 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude throughput in June was little changed from the previous month when it fell to multi-month lows as a severe second wave of coronavirus restrained demand, forcing refiners to reduce runs. Refiners processed 4.50 million barrels per day (18.4 million tonnes) of crude oil...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37.0 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on financials boost, foreign buying

* Foreign investors net buyers of A-shares for fourth straight day. * Evergrande snaps 3-day losing streak as legal disputes solved. SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Thursday as gains in financials and materials firms overcame a slump in healthcare stocks and as foreign investors extended net buying through the Stock Connect scheme into a fourth session. ** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.33% at 3,574.30 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.16%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.36%, the CSI all share materials gaining 1.86% and the real estate index up 1.23%. ** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.09% after three days of strong gains. ** Refinitiv data showed foreign investors were net buyers of A-shares through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme , the fourth straight day of net purchases. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.65% to 9,993.01, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.77% at 27,705.25. ** Sentiment in the property sector was boosted after developer China Evergrande Group said it had solved legal disputes with China Guangfa Bank and that the two sides would deepen business cooperation, easing investor concerns that sparked a three-day sell-off. ** Evergrande shares surged 9.25% but were down more than 19% so far in the week. The Hang Seng property sub-index rose 1.84% and the CSI300 real estate sub-index climbed 1.23%. ** But in a sign of continuing troubles for China’s most indebted developer, HSBC and Standard Chartered are declining to extend new loans to buyers of property in two uncompleted Hong Kong residential projects developed by Evergrande, three mortgage brokers said on Wednesday. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.19%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.85% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.1%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4664 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.4685. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 3.7 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) decreased 3.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year, official data showed on Thursday. China's ODI amounted to 348.8 billion yuan during the period. In U.S. dollar terms, ODI increased 4.7 percent to 53.9 billion...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Despite Challenges, China Attractive for Foreign Investors: Economist

(Reuters) - China and its companies will continue to attract foreign investments, but tensions on a number of issues like trade and tech with the United States increases the risk of a decoupling between the two economies, an economist and a strategist said. China's management of recent crises while maintaining...
TrafficAgriculture Online

From coal to cars, Chinese floods tangle supply chains

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - The floods drenching central China and submerging swathes of a major economic and transport hub are threatening supply chains for goods ranging from cars and electronics to pigs, peanuts and coal. Power had been partly restored and some trains and flights were running on Thursday...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms ahead of c.bank decision; Asian stocks climb

* Bank Indonesia rate decision around 0700 GMT * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The Indonesia's rupiah firmed in line with regional peers on Thursday, on hopes the central bank will stand pat on rates to support the country through its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet. The Singapore dollar, South Korea's won and the Taiwanese dollar gained 0.2% against a subdued greenback as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.2% amid expectations the Bank Indonesia (BI) will keep its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50%, where it has been since February. The BI's two-day policy meeting ends later in the day. Local stocks jumped 1.2%, led by banking shares. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six-weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened amid slow vaccination and a creaky healthcare system. Indonesia's total case load is near 3 million, with daily deaths touching a record high. Officials have extended movement curbs in parts of the country till July 25, hurting economic activity in a number of sectors. "With the country hard hit by a surge in COVID-19 infections, monetary authorities will likely provide support for as long as possible, although additional rate cuts are likely off the table given the recent pressure on the rupiah," Nicholas Mapa, a senior ING economist, wrote in a note. "The central bank may resort to other programmes to help jumpstart bank lending such as incentives for loans to particular sectors of the economy," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.5% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Biggest gainers on the Jakarta index: Bank Central Asia and PT Bank Jago Tbk, up 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up 2.7 basis points at 6.353% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include SATS Ltd up 2.9% and Singapore Airlines Ltd up 2.7% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.14 -6.25 0.00 0.38 China +0.03 +0.96 0.33 2.91 India +0.00 -2.08 0.74 12.63 Indonesia +0.24 -3.21 1.25 2.12 Malaysia +0.15 -4.82 0.52 -6.31 Philippines -0.27 -4.47 1.49 -7.94 S.Korea +0.29 -5.61 1.10 13.15 Singapore +0.12 -3.00 1.20 11.00 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.53 19.13 Thailand -0.03 -8.77 0.56 6.91 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to 1-wk high on capital inflows, basket index highest since 2016

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a one-week high against a slightly weaker dollar on Thursday, underpinned by foreign capital inflows against the backdrop of a recovery in risk appetite in global markets. The spot market opened at 6.4686 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4653, the strongest level since July 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4664, 21 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Currency traders said heavy corporate dollar selling in favour of the yuan and recent foreign fund inflows into mainland financial markets supported the Chinese yuan, as Thursday marked the fourth straight day the A-share market saw net inflows via the Stock Connect scheme. "Regarding the asset diversification, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) managed to adopt its independent monetary policy cycle on the basis of local economy development, rather than depending on the Federal Reserve's policy akin to other EM Asian currencies," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "Such low correlations with (the) Fed's policy should offer diversification benefits in the portfolio management for the overall returns enhancement." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4651 per dollar, 184 pips or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4835. The strengthened official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), to 98.77, the highest since March 15, 2016, up 4.15% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Markets debated whether a strong basket index could undermine China's export competitiveness and prompt policymakers to change the country's FX policy to rein in the yuan's strength. The 98 level used to be considered as the ceiling for the CFETS index, but some traders and analysts said they were not too worried this time as exports remained resilient given China's relative success in containing the pandemic. A chief dealer at a Chinese bank said he expected the index to test 99 to 101 in the near-term. "It also depends on the dollar index's performance in the medium term," he said. "Generally speaking, a weaker dollar is conducive to a stronger yuan index, and a stronger greenback could translate to a weaker yuan index." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.773 from the previous close of 92.803, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4685 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4651 6.4835 0.28% Spot yuan 6.4664 6.4685 0.03% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.96% Spot change since 2005 27.99% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.773 92.803 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4685 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6387 -2.61% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia c.bank holds rates amid growing COVID-19 crisis

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank held its key interest rate at a record low on Thursday, keeping monetary policy accommodative to support Southeast Asia’s largest economy as a spike in COVID-19 cases threatens the growth outlook. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy