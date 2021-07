Hong Kong’s love for Japan and its cuisine knows no bounds, and for many of us, it brings us all comfort to know that we can enjoy great Japanese cuisine right here in this city. This comfort also comes in the form of Japanese feel-good foods including the Japanese grilled Hamburg steak which brand founder Naoki Nishimura, who has lived in Hong Kong for over a decade, swears by whenever he is homesick. By sharing this comfort food, Nishimura also hopes to bring comfort to Hongkongers during this time when it’s needed most.