Madison, WI

Subcommittee recommends Vel Phillips statue outside Capitol

By Associated Press
WBAY Green Bay
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - A subcommittee working on erecting a statue of Wisconsin’s first black secretary of state on the state Capitol grounds is firming up its plans. The subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board erect a statue of Vel Phillips outside the Capitol’s south entrance and waive board policies prohibiting the addition of any internal or external monuments without an existing one being removed.

www.wbay.com

