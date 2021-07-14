Alfred Convenuto, Jr.

Alfred "Al" Convenuto, Jr. of Folsom, LA passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at age 81. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1939 to the late Alfred Convenuto, Sr. and Nellie Tringalli Convenuto. He lived most of his childhood in New Orleans and attended Warren Easton High School. On his 17th birthday he enlisted in the United States Air Force and spent 3 years at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. After an honorable discharge in 1960, he worked for several years on a seismic ship at The Great Barrier Reef of Australia. He then worked in several other locations worldwide for the same company. He attended LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.