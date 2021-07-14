Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Strong winds with these storms may occur well ahead of any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD WASHINGTON...WESTERN KANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL IRON COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 813 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Cedar Breaks National Monument to 7 miles east of Beaver Dam...and moving south at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Kanab, Zion National Park, Beaver Dam, St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, New Harmony, Dameron Valley, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Gunlock State Park, Apple Valley, Ivins, Hildale, Enterprise, Toquerville, Leeds and Virgin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 48. US Route 89 between mile markers 61 and 95. Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 42.