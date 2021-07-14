‘Dexter’: Jennifer Carpenter Returns For Revival On Showtime

Some people don’t like Deb, that much is obvious. But some fans love her and as you might guess, that creates a bit of conflict that’s not about to go away anytime soon. Some fans didn’t like Deb since she was what you might call a colorful character, in that she said what she wanted, did what she wanted, and yet was supposed to be a needed character in Dexter’s world. In a way her role was far more realistic than a lot of people could probably handle since this is how real life tends to go at times. You don’t always get to pick your family, you just have to endure them. Deb was someone that the show used in a way to show contrast with Dexter, who was more cold and clinical. The balancing act that goes on in some cases isn’t always fully appreciated. But it’s definitely something that makes a more complete story and can keep the fans entertained. Just imagine if Deb wasn’t there, and then think of how it would be to deal with Dexter without any balance to his character. If you can imagine that, then you’re a step ahead of a lot of people.