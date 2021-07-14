Cancel
TV Series

‘Dexter’: Jennifer Carpenter Returns For Revival On Showtime

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
 11 days ago

John Lithgow is not the only Dexter alum whose dead character would be making a return in the upcoming 10-episode limited series revival on Showtime. In an interview with Deadline following his Emmy nomination for Perry Mason, Lithgow revealed that fellow co-star Jennifer Carpenter also will be part of the project, reuniting with Lithgow, Dexter star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Jennifer Carpenter
John Lithgow
Michael C. Hall
TV Series
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter’ Revival: Release Date, Cast, What We Know So Far

The long-awaited Season 9 of Showtime’s critically acclaimed series, Dexter is finally drawing near. Having seen a brief trailer for the revival of the series, fans cannot wait for the new season to drop. Basically, Season 9 will pick up 10 years after the end of Season 8, which last aired in 2013. The rebooted crime drama will continue the story of our favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
Dexter, MO
CinemaBlend

Dexter Is Bringing Another Dead Character Back For The Showtime Revival, But How?

Dexter is returning to Showtime with a revival that is bringing back Michael C. Hall to reprise his iconic character after the eighth and final season came to a divisive end back in 2013. The death of Jennifer Carpenter's Deb in the series finale seemingly meant that she was one of the original series stars who wouldn't be able to return for the revival, but all bets were off with the news that John Lithgow would be reprising his character despite The Trinity Killer's death. Now, Carpenter is reportedly returning for more Dexter as well.
Celebrities

John Lithgow explains what his role in Dexter will be like after the confusion generated with the announcement of his return

We recently learned that John Lithgow was going to return to Dexter in the next series that will serve as a sequel to the legendary Showtime production. Although it was commented that the actor’s role will be small and would only need one day of filming in Los Angeles, Lithgow himself wanted to share more details about the nature of the project and how the return of Arthur Mitchell will be, the most famous villain in the series. Because yes, it has obviously generated certain doubts.
Movies

John Lithgow Expounds On His Role In Revival Of ‘Dexter’

Acclaimed actor John Lithgow sounds like he’s pleased as punch to reprise one of his Emmy Award-winning roles–a killer on Showtime’s Dexter revival. Lithgow will lend his considerable star power to the 10-episode return of the popular Dexter series–as reported here in Horror News Network–playing Arthur Mitchell (aka The Trinity Killer), who was an integral part of Season 4. And the actor opened up about the role and the new series in a recent interview, as reported by Deadline.
TV Series
Primetimer

John Lithgow calls Showtime's Dexter revival a "reimagination" like HBO's Perry Mason

Lithgow only filmed one for one day -- "in fact, one afternoon," he says. But when he arrived for the shoot, he tells Deadline he was excited to learn about the story the revival is telling. “I learned that it’s completely different from (the original series). Kind of like Perry Mason, it’s a reimagination,” says Lithgow, who was speaking about earning an Emmy nomination for Perry Mason. “They don’t take it into a different era, but it’s in a different part of the world, a different part of the country, and a whole new cast of characters.”
TV Series

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
TV Series

'Dexter' Season 9 Production Photo Teases Creepy Moment Ahead

The Showtime revival of Dexter isn’t killing any time hyping up fans over its Season 9 return this fall. The critically acclaimed crime drama picking up nearly a decade after the events from Season 8’s series finale sees the titular character living a lighthearted and joyful life working as a sales associate in a small town but sinister things are to the fore.
TV Series
The Dad

Dexter Revival Is Bringing Back Debra and the Trinity Killer, Says John Lithgow

The return of the Trinity Killer was huge news for Dexter fans. John Lithgow’s brief “but important” reprisal announcement immediately brought us all back to the glory days of the series. Now there’s even more Dexter revival news as we get closer to the return of the series on Showtime. Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra is also returning in some capacity for the revival. The character was killed off in the series finale (well, what used to be the series finale). So, it would appear her work will come in a flashback capacity.
TV Series

How Fans are Feeling about The Return of Deb on Dexter

Some people don’t like Deb, that much is obvious. But some fans love her and as you might guess, that creates a bit of conflict that’s not about to go away anytime soon. Some fans didn’t like Deb since she was what you might call a colorful character, in that she said what she wanted, did what she wanted, and yet was supposed to be a needed character in Dexter’s world. In a way her role was far more realistic than a lot of people could probably handle since this is how real life tends to go at times. You don’t always get to pick your family, you just have to endure them. Deb was someone that the show used in a way to show contrast with Dexter, who was more cold and clinical. The balancing act that goes on in some cases isn’t always fully appreciated. But it’s definitely something that makes a more complete story and can keep the fans entertained. Just imagine if Deb wasn’t there, and then think of how it would be to deal with Dexter without any balance to his character. If you can imagine that, then you’re a step ahead of a lot of people.
TV Series

Dexter - Season 9 - Jennifer Carpenter Returning

Jennifer Carpenter is set to return for the “Dexter” limited series revival at Showtime, a source close to the production confirmed to Variety. Carpenter played Deb Morgan in the original “Dexter” series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Carpenter’s character is the adopted sister of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan, and was famously killed in the show’s series finale. Showtime declined to comment on the casting.
TV Series

Dexter season 9: New filming update; Comic-Con preview

If you are psyched for the upcoming Dexter season 9, there are a number of reasons to be! This is a long-awaited chance at redemption for a once-beloved property, and this weekend could give us more news on the revival than we’ve had in a while. For a little bit...
TV & Videos

Lithgow Talks His Brief “Dexter” Return

Following his landing a thirteenth Emmy nomination yesterday, John Lithgow has spoken about his upcoming brief appearance in Showtime’s “Dexter” revival this Fall. Last month came the news the veteran actor would be returning for the ten-episode revival of the series, but would only be on set for one day which suggested only a cameo.
TV Series

Billions: Season Five; Showtime Teases Drama Series’ Return (Watch)

Billions is returning with its second half of season five soon. Showtime has teased the return for the high finance drama which stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Corey Stoll, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest in the new episodes.
TV Series

'Dexter' returns for short series

Q: Can you give me any information on the return of "Dexter"? My husband is a huge fan. A: It will be back, as a 10-episode limited series, although Showtime has not announced a premiere date beyond "this fall." Michael C. Hall, who played serial killer Dexter Morgan on the original series (2006-13), is back — and thinks audiences are ready for a return, particularly in light of the often negative reaction to the 2013 finale. As he told the Daily Beast back in January, "People found the way that the show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it."
TV Series

Blast From the Past: ‘Friends’ & ‘In Treatment’ Score Emmy Noms For New Installments Years After Finales

Friends and In Treatment got another pass at Emmy’s glory as the reunion and reboot respectively received four and one nomination. Tuesday’s nominations announcement could also be titled “The One Where ‘Friends’ Snags More Emmy Noms,” as HBO Max’s highly-anticipated reunion received four noms for categories including Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded). The Friends reunion brought together original cast members and featured guest stars Lady Gaga, James Corden and more.
Movies

Ian McShane To Return As Winston In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that Lionsgate has closed a deal for Ian McShane to reprise his role as Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in the Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick: Chapter 4. McShane joins the previously announced cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Lance Reddick. McShane has played...
Miami, FL

Dexter Revival May Feature An Old Friend From Miami

Dexter spoilers and updates tease that the upcoming revival of the hit Showtime TV series may feature an actor from the original American crime drama TV. The website Dexter Daily reported that C.S. Lee, who played Vince Masuka, was spotted on a set with showrunner Clyde Phillips, sharing a snap from the actor’s Instagram account where Phillips can be seen.

