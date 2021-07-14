Cancel
NXT's Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title and Attacks Samoa Joe

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a war of words and some punches thrown, it was finally time for the match between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano in tonight's main event, and both stars were more than ready. With special referee Samoa Joe in the middle of the action, things got off to a hot start before the bell even rang, as Gargano charged at Kross with a flurry of punches. It seemed to be working but Kross picked him up and charged him towards the corner, and then hit him with a duplex to ground him. Kross kicked him the stomach and then the leg, and then tried to wear him down in the corner.

Comments / 0

