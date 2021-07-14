Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Crook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 814 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rozet, or 12 miles east of Gillette, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rozet. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 132 and 147. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
