Burke: Accidental T&F athlete

The guy standing in the blocks did not look like the prototypical sprinter, wearing sneakers with his baseball hat backwards. Then, again, why would Jack Burke look like a track and field athlete? He was a baseball player and a football player. He stole more than 20 bases this spring for the Bellows Falls Union High School baseball team and was selected to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game to be played Aug. 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.