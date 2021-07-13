Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castleton, VT

Burke: Accidental T&F athlete

By Tom Haley Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guy standing in the blocks did not look like the prototypical sprinter, wearing sneakers with his baseball hat backwards. Then, again, why would Jack Burke look like a track and field athlete? He was a baseball player and a football player. He stole more than 20 bases this spring for the Bellows Falls Union High School baseball team and was selected to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game to be played Aug. 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Randolph, VT
City
Castleton, VT
Castleton, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Football#Baseball#Sugar Bowl#Castleton University#Terriers#Vermont Tech#Keene State#Fair Haven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy