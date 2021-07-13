Haitian President Moïse's Security Is Under Scrutiny In Murder Investigation

Haitian officials have replaced the most senior members of the presidential security detail for Jovenel Moise as questions persist about their actions the night of his assassination. In the meantime, plans for the president's funeral are underway. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince and joins us now. Jason, let's just start with the situation in the city itself. I understand that the streets are mostly deserted after the assassination, but that was a week ago. What's happening now?