As Miguel Cabrera closes in on his 500th career home run and 3,000 hits, fellow future hall of famer Albert Pujols was released in the final year of his ten year contract and picked up by the World Series Champions, hoping to squeeze out one last season of glory in his storied career. Each player has posted a net negative fWAR since the 2016 season while being paid like the superstars that they once were in years that are now in the distant past.