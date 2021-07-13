Geopolitics of COVID-19: Delta variant
The World Health Organization (WHO), in its weekly epidemiological update on 30 June, said that so far the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus has been detected in 96 countries, including 11 new locations in one week alone. Although reports vary about the transmissibility of the Delta variant, it very likely behaves in a similar way to other variants such as the Alpha, in terms of transmissibility and incubation period.ihsmarkit.com
