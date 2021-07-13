Cancel
Geopolitics of COVID-19: Delta variant

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO), in its weekly epidemiological update on 30 June, said that so far the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus has been detected in 96 countries, including 11 new locations in one week alone. Although reports vary about the transmissibility of the Delta variant, it very likely behaves in a similar way to other variants such as the Alpha, in terms of transmissibility and incubation period.

News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
News Break
International Travel
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Effectiveness of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Against Delta Variant

While a significantly reduced effectiveness was seen with 1 dose, only a small reduction was observed after 2. A recent study conducted by investigators from Public Health England has found that 1 dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have a significantly reduced effectiveness against the Delta variant. However, after 2 doses of either vaccine only small reductions were observed.
Public Healthihsmarkit.com

APAC Economies Hit by New COVID-19 Waves

World GDP is forecast to rebound to positive growth of 5.8% in 2021 after a contraction of 3.5% in 2020. The rebound in economic growth in advanced economies such as the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada combined with continued strong economic momentum in China are linked to the rapid rollout of vaccination programs and containment of domestic new COVID-19 cases during the first half of 2021.
Businessihsmarkit.com

Majority of UK companies see output recover to pre-pandemic levels in June

Nearly 51% of manufacturing and service sector businesses report output to be same or higher than levels seen before COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturers more likely than services firms to report a recovery in output. UK below global average, as China far outpaces the rest of the world. The Accenture/IHS Markit UK...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cape officials suspect Delta variant behind recent COVID-19 outbreaks

Jul. 21—Cape officials say they won't be surprised if outbreaks of COVID-19 on the Outer Cape and Mid-Cape are traced to the highly contagious Delta variant, the latest strain to strike fear in the hearts of public health experts. But whether the variant — first identified in India — leads...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

World Bank: Coup and Coronavirus Shrink Myanmar's Economy by 18%

BANGKOK - Myanmar's economy is forecast to shrink by 18% as it grapples with the coronavirus and the political turmoil unleashed by a coup, the World Bank said Monday. The contracting economy threatens millions with poverty, joblessness and hunger. A decade ago, the Southeast Asian nation was seen as a...
U.S. Politicsloyaltylobby.com

United States Not Lifting Travel Restrictions Due To Delta Variant

Most of Europe has already opened for fully vaccinated visitors from the United States, and Canada is opening its border for US arrivals on August 9. European Union and other countries from where entry to the US is banned at the moment hoped that the White House would change the rule that has been in place from 2020 banning arrivals from EU/EEA, UK, Brazil, and a handful of other nations.
Public Healthdallassun.com

World Bank to finance extra Covid-19 jabs for poorer nations

Covax was set up to ensure 92 developing territories could access coronavirus vaccines to fight the pandemic, with the cost covered by donors. A new World Bank financing mechanism will allow developing countries to buy extra doses in addition to the subsidised ones they will already receive through Covax. Under...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Japancitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.

