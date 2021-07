Lemme just say that you definitely aren’t alone if you’ve been wondering why TF your hair is thinning in your 20s. It’s almost like the moment I graduated college, I noticed I was losing a lot more hair in the shower, and my ponytail looked way skinnier than it did in my ~youth~. But here’s the thing: Hair loss and thinning is ridiculously common (seriously, it's estimated that 50 percent of women will experience noticeable hair loss at some point in their lives), and there are many reasons as to why it can happen (hi, stress, genetics, and hormones).