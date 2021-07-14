LeMoyne-Owen College president plans to reintroduce school to the community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new president of LeMoyne Owen College has launched a campaign to reintroduce the institution to the Memphis community. Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs made her first talk to Memphis Rotary Club at The Bluff Restaurant on the Highland strip after her selection as the college’s 13th president in January. Bennett-Fairs shared her gratitude to the Memphis Community Foundation for a $40 million gift to the college’s endowment.www.wmcactionnews5.com
Comments / 0