Hot, dry, smoky and breezy; unpleasant and dangerous weather on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After areas in northern and central Minnesota along with western Wisconsin saw heavy rainfall on Friday evening, Saturday will be hot and breezy. For the entire month of July, there has only been one day of measurable rain each week around the metro area. It’s been an incredibly dry summer and drought conditions are forcing some cities to implement water restrictions. MORE: What You Need To Know About Minnesota’s Drought Emergency But Friday night saw heavy rainfalls in the areas that needed it the most; Amery, Wisconsin saw roughly 4-and-a-half inches of rain, while Randall, Minnesota saw just over 2 inches, according...