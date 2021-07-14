Hot, dry, smoky and breezy; unpleasant and dangerous weather on Wednesday
Tomorrow will be a good day to limit your time outdoors. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday as high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to right around 100°. There is slightly cooler air pushing in from the Pacific for Thursday, but unfortunately, it comes along with a breeze. That’s the last thing firefighters want to see right now. A RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.www.kxly.com
