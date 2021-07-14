Cancel
Environment

Hot, dry, smoky and breezy; unpleasant and dangerous weather on Wednesday

KXLY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow will be a good day to limit your time outdoors. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday as high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to right around 100°. There is slightly cooler air pushing in from the Pacific for Thursday, but unfortunately, it comes along with a breeze. That’s the last thing firefighters want to see right now. A RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

www.kxly.com

La Pine, ORKTVZ

Hot and smoky week ahead

Well, after a few weeks of relatively low smoke cover, given the proximity of the Bootleg Fire, there was not a strong enough wind to keep it out today. Air quality readings are still ranging from good to moderate, as of early evening, but E::Space labs sensors in Sunriver, at Elk Lake and near La Pine are over 100.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Weather Timeline: Northern MN, Western WI Sees Rain Overnight, Saturday To Be Hot And Breezy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After areas in northern and central Minnesota along with western Wisconsin saw heavy rainfall on Friday evening, Saturday will be hot and breezy. For the entire month of July, there has only been one day of measurable rain each week around the metro area. It’s been an incredibly dry summer and drought conditions are forcing some cities to implement water restrictions. MORE: What You Need To Know About Minnesota’s Drought Emergency But Friday night saw heavy rainfalls in the areas that needed it the most; Amery, Wisconsin saw roughly 4-and-a-half inches of rain, while Randall, Minnesota saw just over 2 inches, according...
EnvironmentKIMT

Hot and Dry to Finish the Weekend

Tracking warmer temperatures to finish the weekend, but they won't stop there. Highs in the 90s are expected for next week with rain chances into the late to overnight hours based on the latest model data coming into the KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Center.

