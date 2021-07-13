Marginalia: Grady Hendrix On 'The Final Girl Support Group'

Helena de Groot: This is Poetry Off the Shelf. I’m Helena de Groot. Today, The Final Girl. torrin a. greathouse did not have an easy childhood. Her health was fragile, her autism went undiagnosed, and she was trans in a family that didn’t celebrate, but punished, her difference. Her father was a military man. He used to be a marine, then he got into the corrections industry. He liked to shoot his gun, drink his beers, and teach his children—often violently—how to be a man, probably the last thing torrin was interested in learning. If they wanted to live at all, they knew they had to leave home and not come back. Today, torrin a. greathouse is an accomplished poet. She’s an NEA fellow, getting her MFA, and she’s just published her first full-length collection, Wound from the Mouth of a Wound. But the way here has been rough.