Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cH9oi_0aw7QnhK00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives.

But Democrats behind the agreement face possible objections from their rival moderate and progressive factions, and will have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress over what could be unanimous Republican opposition.

“We are very proud of this plan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters. “We know we have a long road to go. We’re going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans' lives a whole lot better.”

Biden was set to attend a closed-door lunch at the Capitol on Wednesday with all Senate Democrats “to lead us on to getting this wonderful plan” enacted, Schumer said.

All told, the ambitious proposal reflects Biden’s vision for making the most substantive potential investments in the nation in years, some say on par with the New Deal of the 1930s. Together with a slimmer, $1 trillion bipartisan effort of traditional road, highway and public works also being negotiated, they represent close to the president’s initial $4 trillion-plus effort that could reach almost every corner of the country.

The Democrats' goal is to push a budget resolution reflecting Tuesday's agreement through the House and Senate before lawmakers leave for their August recess. The resolution sets only broad spending and revenue parameters, leaving the actual funding and specific decisions about which programs are affected — and by exactly how much — for later legislation.

Nonetheless, approving a budget will be a major boon for the Democrats' effort to enact their subsequent funding bill. That’s because the budget contains language that would let Democrats move the follow-up spending measure through the 50-50 Senate with just a simple majority, not the 60 votes Republicans could demand by using a bill-killing filibuster.

The later spending legislation will likely not start moving through Congress until the fall.

Separately Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators continued working on a third measure that would spend around $1 trillion on roads, water systems and other infrastructure projects, another Biden priority. Biden and 10 senators — five from each party — had agreed to an outline of that compromise measure last month, and bargainers have worked ever since to flesh it out.

In discussing the budget agreement, Schumer and other lawmakers did not respond when asked if they had the support of all 50 Democratic senators, which they will need to succeed. They also have virtually no margin for error in the House, where they will be able to lose no more than three Democratic votes and still prevail.

Moderates like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., might still demand further changes to reduce the plan's price tag and impact on already huge federal deficits. Progressives in both chambers might insist on beefing it up or other changes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the Budget Committee chairman, and other progressives pushed initially for a $6 trillion budget top line while party moderates insisted on a far lower price tag. Biden had proposed around $4.5 trillion.

The Democrats' announcement Tuesday left many questions about their budget accord unanswered. These included how much it would raise through tax increases on the wealthy and corporations and other revenue to pay for its costs; how much would be spent on specific programs; and how Biden’s proposals would be curtailed or eliminated to fit into the legislation.

Schumer said the proposal would call for financing Biden’s budget priorities “in a robust way.” He also said it would include a priority of Sanders and other progressives: an expansion of Medicare, the federal health insurance program for older people, to cover dental, vision and hearing services.

Sanders said the agreement would end an era in which, he said, rich people and big companies weren’t bearing enough of the burden of financing government programs.

“Those days are gone,” he said. “The wealthy and large corporations are going to start paying their fair share of taxes, so that we can protect the working families of this country.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a leading moderate who helped shape the budget package, said the measure would be fully paid for with offsetting revenue but provided no detail. Biden has proposed financing the measure with higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations and beefing up the IRS's budget so it can collect more revenue from scofflaws.

The budget will include language calling for no tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year, a Biden demand, or on small businesses. The provision was described by a Democratic aide who requested anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

On infrastructure, senators from both parties met Tuesday evening and their bipartisan deal appeared back on track, after days of disputes. Lawmakers said they were aiming for a new Thursday deadline to wrap up the details despite opposition from business leaders, outside activists and some GOP senators over how to pay for it.

The bipartisan infrastructure effort was thrown into doubt earlier Tuesday when Republicans said it was unlikely it would be ready for a vote next week, as hoped.

But senators exiting the meeting suggested they hadn’t so much resolved the questions over how to pay for the package but moved past them — apparently accepting that some of the proposed revenue streams may not pass muster in formal assessments by the Congressional Budget Office, the lawmakers’ nonpartisan fiscal scorekeeper.

Manchin said he hoped that the CBO’s score, as it is called, would show that “everything’s paid for. If not, we’ll have to make some adjustments.”

Even if the bipartisan group can meet its new deadline for agreement, it’s still a long shot the bill would be ready for a vote next week.

Senators have struggled to agree to revenue streams to fund the $1 trillion plan, which includes about $579 billion in new spending beyond regular expenditures already funded by gas taxes and other sources.

At least 10 Republican senators would be needed to back the infrastructure bill, joining with all 50 Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold because it would still be vulnerable to a filibuster.

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Ap#Medicare#Americans#House#Republicans#Democratic#D Ariz#Budget Committee#Offse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Hays Post

Senate OKs amendments to 2700 page, $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, promising that Democrats would work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week. GOP senators cautioned that they need time to digest the massive bill. Formally called...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, has flu-like symptoms and will be self-quarantining for 10 days. The announcement on the heels of a weekend gathering of senators that Graham attended, sent lawmakers scrambling...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US senators unveil text of $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill

The 2,700-page bill will launch what is certain to be a lengthy debate over Joe Biden’s big priority. US senators have unveiled a nearly $1tn bipartisan infrastructure package after much delay, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

It’s Crunch Time for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

A couple of months ago, I spoke to Felicia Wong, the president and C.E.O. of the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank with ties to the White House, about how Joe Biden was faring. Wong complimented the President on uniting his Party, focussing on the pandemic, and including a pathbreaking expansion of the child tax credit as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Congress passed in March; then she added, “I think the politics are going to get a lot more complicated from here.” That prediction turned out to be spot on.
Congress & Courtswealthmanagement.com

Senate Poised to Deliver Infrastructure Win for Biden’s Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Senate is heading toward passage this week of a $550 billion infrastructure bill that would provide the biggest infusion of federal spending on public works in decades and mark a major milestone for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The Democratic and Republican senators who negotiated the...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: All eyes on Senate as AOC calls Dems ‘cowards’

KEEP AN EYE ON THIS — No final decision yet, but President JOE BIDEN is considering flying to Wyoming on Friday for the funeral of former Sen. MIKE ENZI, who died one week ago after a bike accident near his home. Enzi, who retired last year, overlapped in the Senate with Biden from 1997-2009. He was a conservative Republican but had a bipartisan streak, notably in his work on education with TED KENNEDY.

Comments / 0

Community Policy