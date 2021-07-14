Cancel
‘Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Teases Marvel Series Finale, What It All Means & Is There More Of The God Of Mischief To Come?

By Dominic Patten
 11 days ago
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the first five episodes of Disney+’s Loki, & maybe the finale. Maybe. EXCLUSIVE: “I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions,” says Loki’s Tom Hiddleston as the hours tick away to the finale of the Disney+ series that drops early Wednesday morning. “We’ll see where the ride goes now,” the Marvel alum adds.

MoviesComicBook

Loki Fans Are Losing It Over Return of Thor Character

Loki episode 4 had too many twists, turns, and shocking reveals to process all at once, but there is definitely one moment that Marvel fans are already raving about. That would be the moment that a fan-favorite character from the Thor movies shows up for a hilarious cameo appearance - which arguably ups the ante for every Marvel Cinematic Universe star who makes a cameo after this.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The MCU May Have Already Revealed How Kid Loki Killed Thor

He may have taken the form of a teenager, but the most dangerous Loki variant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series is the youngest version. When Tom Hiddleston voices his incredulity at taking orders from a child, it’s revealed that Kid Loki’s Nexus event saw him accomplish the very thing the main timeline’s trickster had failed to do so often by killing Thor.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Breaks Down Loki's Evolution Through Season 1

The Season 1 finale of Loki dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday - a post-credits scene confirmed that the series is officially getting a second season - and over the course of the season's six episodes, fans saw the God of Mischief not only deal with the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even meet multiple Lokis, but they also saw the character go on a journey of self, one that saw the character change and grow considerably by the season's final moments. During a recent question and answer session on Tumblr, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston weighed in on Loki's evolution, saying that this evolution is Loki's only opportunity.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Loki’s Richard E. Grant and Tara Strong on Their Fan-Favorite Characters and the God of Mischief's Future

Click image to open full character poster in a new tab. Tara Strong has voiced iconic characters like Raven on Teen Titans and Twilight Sparkle in various My Little Pony series. Those experiences gave her a sense for what characters will inspire the viewing public’s imagination. But the popularity of Loki’s Miss Minutes took her by surprise. In fact, as she told Rotten Tomatoes when we had the opportunity to speak to both her and Richard E. Grant about their audience-favorite parts in the series, everything about the lovable mascot/AI of the Time Variance Authority took her by surprise.
TV & VideosPosted by
Hot 104.7

Tom Hiddleston As ‘Loki’ Has A Song On The Billboard Charts

You know a show is a big deal when a random song that was never meant to be released formally is on a Billboard chart. I'm getting ahead of myself. Allow me to explain. For those of you living under a rock, Loki is a Disney+ show that is a spinoff in the Marvel Universe. Loki is Thor's adopted brother. They don't like each other more than they do, it's hard to keep up.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki: Marvel Studios Clarifies The God of Mischief's Future [SPOILER]

Now look, we're not going to get into any spoilers for the final episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. Think of this as us throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we need to talk a little real-world business. In particular, the future of the streaming series so we'll see you after the spoiler image buffer. You've been warned…
TV Seriesthekingdominsider.com

Marvel’s “What If?” Series Is Coming to Disney+ In August!

A new series is coming to Disney+ and we couldn’t be more excited for this one. The Marvel animated series “What If?” will be released on August 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday. According to Variety, “The animated series will rip the Marvel multiverse wide open,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: #OtherLokiVariants Trends as Marvel Fans Create Their Own Gods of Mischief

Loki episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" took Tom Hiddleston's Loki to the void at the end of time, where he found an entire league of Loki variants populating a dystopian wasteland. Indeed, Marvel Studios and the writer of the Loki episode 5 (Rick and Morty's Michael Waldron) had some pretty zany fun creating all kinds of (absurd) variants of Loki that have existed in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse - from President Loki to fan-favorite breakout, Alligator Loki. In fact, Loki's lineup of Loki variants has become such a hit that the concept has gone viral on social media, as fans jump in to participate!
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 6: Terrifying ending of Marvel show’s finale was teased in Avengers: Endgame

An Avengers: Endgame line teased the terrifying conclusion to the finale of Loki.With the sixth and final episode released on Wednesday (14 July), fans have been discovering which of their many theories have come to fruition – and are reacting rather excitedly.Many believed that the next Thanos-style villain would arrive, setting up future films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It turns out they were correct.The climax of the episode sees Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kickstart another Multiversal War after killing He Who...
MoviesCollider

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Will Reportedly Appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the Loki Season 1 finale. Add another MCU favorite to the ensemble cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While all eyes are on the Sony-Marvel collaboration Spider-Man: No Way Home as an amalgam of Marvel characters from a variety of movies (namely the three different versions of Spider-Man franchises), it now appears that next March’s Doctor Strange 2 will also bring together some fan-favorite characters in exciting ways.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Loki’ To Return For Season 2 At Disney+

Disney+ has renewed its Marvel series Loki for a second season. The renewal was announced midway through the end credits for Loki’s Season 1 finale, when the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Hiddleston wants to play Loki for life

Actor Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki in the movie Thor (2011) and 10 years later he is increasingly important to Marvel Studios. Attention SPOILERS. The evolution of the character of Loki on Marvel Studios is very interesting, since he started out as the stepbrother of Thor who betrays him to get power in Asgard, to be under the orders of Thanos. Then helped Thor to fight against Dark elves and impersonated Odin. But he ended up helping the God of Thunder to fight against Whole and died at the hands of Thanos. Although in all that time he proved to be a true survivor, that’s why we saw him again in the battle of New York getting the Tesseract and breaking the sacred timeline. This caused him to be captured by the VAT, but before it could be “corrected” escapes and shows that it is not easy to kill him and gets to discover who is behind everything. Now they have confirmed that there will be a second season of Loki and it’s something that makes the actor very happy Tom Hiddleston.
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

What ‘Loki’s Ending Means For Marvel’s Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki. For once, Marvel fans’ theories were right! As many had speculated all season (including us, starting with our very first Loki Easter egg article), the Big Bad behind the Time Variance Authority turned out to be Kang — or at least a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Played by Jonathan Majors, he explains the reason he created the TVA, and then begs Loki and Sylvie to either kill him or take his place as the protectors of the Sacred Timeline.

