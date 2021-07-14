‘Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Teases Marvel Series Finale, What It All Means & Is There More Of The God Of Mischief To Come?

Actor Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki in the movie Thor (2011) and 10 years later he is increasingly important to Marvel Studios. Attention SPOILERS. The evolution of the character of Loki on Marvel Studios is very interesting, since he started out as the stepbrother of Thor who betrays him to get power in Asgard, to be under the orders of Thanos. Then helped Thor to fight against Dark elves and impersonated Odin. But he ended up helping the God of Thunder to fight against Whole and died at the hands of Thanos. Although in all that time he proved to be a true survivor, that’s why we saw him again in the battle of New York getting the Tesseract and breaking the sacred timeline. This caused him to be captured by the VAT, but before it could be “corrected” escapes and shows that it is not easy to kill him and gets to discover who is behind everything. Now they have confirmed that there will be a second season of Loki and it’s something that makes the actor very happy Tom Hiddleston.