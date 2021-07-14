Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

kusi.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 113

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Kusi#Good Evening San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.

Comments / 113

Community Policy