In their search for pitching, the Phillies are going to be looking at a familiar face to possibly bring in. On Friday, the Phillies will be one of a number of teams in attendance of a showcase put on by the 2008 World Series MVP, Cole Hamels. Hamels signed a one-year, $18 million contract with Atlanta last year, but turned out to be a bust. He was only able to pitch 3.1 innings prior to suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out all season.