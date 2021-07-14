Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Samurai Warriors 5 To Get Demo For Western Regions On July 20

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month will see the return of Samurai Warriors with the fifth entry in the mainline series. The game is an offshoot of the Warriors franchise that began with Dynasty Warriors, only tackling key historical figures and events from Japanese history, as opposed to Chinese. Those who were waiting for the game in Japan got an opportunity to try a demo not long ago, and now those in the west will also get a similar chance.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samurai Warriors#Dynasty Warriors#Western Regions#Japanese#Chinese#Twitter#European#Xbox One Switch#Nintendo Switch#Koei Tecmo Europe#Koeitecmoeurope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Country
China
Related
Technologygamingbolt.com

GhostWire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022

Tango Gameworks’ GhostWire: Tokyo is the latest Bethesda-published title to be delayed. Unlike Deathloop, however, it’s going to be skipping 2021 and releasing in early 2022 instead. In a recent statement on Twitter, the developer said that it wanted to “get the game in your hands as soon as possible” but also wanted to focus on “protecting the health of everyone at Tango.”
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Maneater DLC Launches on August 31

Maneater might not have been the best game you played in 2020, but it didn’t have to be- it was an open world RPG that allowed you to play as a shark and munch on humans and other things besides while sowing chaos everywhere you went. With a premise like that, it was exactly as fun as it needed to be- and soon, we’re getting more of its.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s First Review is in

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has often been regarded as the black sheep of the franchise in the year’s since its launch, but is going to get a new lease of life soon when it launches with revamped visuals and gameplay improvements for the Switch. With its release right around the corner, reviews for it are going to be rolling in soon, and the first of those has arrived, courtesy of Famitsu.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cruis’n Blast Releases on September 14th for Nintendo Switch

Cult classic arcade racer Cruis’n Blast is releasing on September 14th for Nintendo Switch. Developed by Raw Thrills and released in 2017, the title was initially only playable in arcades but will be making its home console debut with the Switch version. Check out the latest trailer below to see it in action.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Video Showcases Leveling up and Stats

Atlus has been promoting Shin Megami Tensei 5 on the regular with daily videos of the 214 Demons that players can battle, recruit and fuse throughout their strange journey. In a new short video on Twitter, the developer highlighted how leveling works. Like previous titles, leveling up grants points that can be distributed to five stats.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Was the Best-Selling Digital PS4 Game in June

Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch in December last year is unlikely one that will be forgotten any time soon (CD Projekt RED in particular will hopefully have learnt many lessons from it). Shortly after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was in such a poor state that Sony ended up delisting it from the PlayStation Store entirely, so that the only way to get it on the PS4 was with a physical copy.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Warframe: The New War Expansion Reveal Set for July 17th

Warframe has gone through its fair share of updates in the past few years, whether it’s Empyrean or the recent Sisters of Parvos. However, the long-in-development expansion The New War hasn’t received any gameplay till now. That’s about to change on July 17th at 5 PM ET when TennoCon 2021 returns.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Octopath Traveler Sequel Possibly Being Teased

If there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear in the the three years since old school JRPG Octopath Traveler first launched, it’s that the game has become a much bigger success for Square Enix than they may have imagined, to the extent that it’s essentially given life to a whole HD-2D “series” that is following in its footsteps. Considering that success and the game’s sales, most people expect that a sequel is inevitable, and it’s possible that such a sequel is being teased by Square Enix.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Path of Exile 3.15 Expansion Will Shake up the Metagame

Grinding Gear Games will reveal Path of Exile’s next expansion and League tomorrow at 1 PM PDT. While the teaser video hinted at the new mechanics and skills, the developer has promised that it will “shake up” the metagame in a “big way.”. Of course, this can be interpreted in...
Video GamesGamespot

Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Goes Live Later This Month With Cross-Progression

Ahead of its July 27 global launch, a demo for Samurai Warriors 5 will go live on July 20 with cross-progression, publisher Koei Tecmo announced. The Samurai Warriors 5 demo--available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and presumably next-gen hardware)--is just a small vertical slice of the hack-and-slash game. It will include two stages and four playable characters, as well as transferable progress to the full game.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon 5 Has the Potential to be 2021’s Biggest Game

Racing fans have seen lots of great releases in this past generation that are still doing a great job of keeping them busy and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change going forward. With a new F1 game launching this month, A new Need for Speed game on the way which is reportedly being developed by the folks over at Criterion, and a healthy selection of others closely following those, gearheads and speed freaks should have more than enough games to choose from to find something that revs their engines this year. That said, one of – if not the – most anticipated of these upcoming racing games is Forza Horizon 5.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Persona 25th Anniversary Celebration Website is Teasing 7 New Announcements

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Atlus’ Persona franchise, and though the beloved series may have started out as a niche offshoot of the Shin Megami Tensei games, it’s grown into a dynasty of its own over the years. Recently, Atlus confirmed that Persona games have collectively sold over 15 million units worldwide, and now, they’ve launched a website to hype up the 25th anniversary celebrations for the series- and it seems they have quite a few announcements in store.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC, Includes New Dynamic Campaign Map

Relic Entertainment and Sega have confirmed that Company of Heroes 3 is in development. It will be coming to PC in late 2022 but a pre-alpha preview is currently available. Head here to check it out, though you’ll need to sign up for a RelicLink account to access it. Check out the reveal and gameplay trailers below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Is Lost Judgment Going to be the Last Game in the Series?

After having spent nearly a decade as a brawler action series, Yakuza recently reinvented itself as a Persona-style turn-based RPG with Like a Dragon, and to say the very least, it was a successful reinvention. But even so, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has one feet planted firmly in the past to appease long-time series veteran, in the form of Judgment, which adopts a formula that hews much more closely to the Kazuma Kiryu era of the Yakuza games. And Judgment, too, was unsurprisingly great, enjoying enough critical and commercial success to warrant a sequel, which releases later this year.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Seemingly Being Teased

Fans of the real-time strategy genre have been starved for major new releases these past few years, but it seems like the tide is about to shift soon. Former Blizzard veterans at newly formed studios such as Dreamhaven and Frost Giant Studios are working on new strategy games, while Age of Empires 4 is also coming later this year. Of course, Relic Entertainment’s beloved World War 2-themed series Company of Heroes is a particular favourite of genre fans, and it seems like it might be coming back soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy