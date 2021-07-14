Samurai Warriors 5 To Get Demo For Western Regions On July 20
This month will see the return of Samurai Warriors with the fifth entry in the mainline series. The game is an offshoot of the Warriors franchise that began with Dynasty Warriors, only tackling key historical figures and events from Japanese history, as opposed to Chinese. Those who were waiting for the game in Japan got an opportunity to try a demo not long ago, and now those in the west will also get a similar chance.gamingbolt.com
