Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent AREAS OF FOG, LOCALLY DENSE, WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THROUGH OVERNIGHT Areas of fog have developed across central and eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island into eastern Connecticut late this evening. While visibilities have been commonly between one-half and 2 statute miles, intervals of dense fog with visibilities of less than one-quarter mile are possible. If visibilities continue to lower to the point where dense fog becomes more common, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed for parts of the area. Motorists driving overnight are advised to drive with low-beam headlights and drive at reduced speeds in areas of fog.