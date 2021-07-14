Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS AND OSWEGO COUNTIES At 1009 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Redwood to near Adams Center to 8 miles west of Camden, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, Pulaski, West Carthage, Clayton, Central Square and Adams. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 52. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

