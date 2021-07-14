Cancel
Dayton, OH

1 taken to hospital after crashing, becoming trapped in car

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waMLL_0aw7NQJI00

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash left him trapped inside of his car Tuesday night.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the accident at the intersection of Philadelphia Dr. and Princeton Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Thomas J. Cope told News Center 7 that the crash happened after the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole, pinning the driver inside of the car.

A Dayton Fire Department captain said the team used every tool they train with in order to extract him from the car, which took around an hour.

Once freed from the car, the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

It is not currently known what caused the vehicle to lose control and crash at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

