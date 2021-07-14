Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Trail Blazers Did Not Contact Accuser in Chauncey Billups Rape Investigation

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjOGT_0aw7ND5500
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

The Trail Blazers made it clear on June 29's introductory press conference that they were done discussing new head coach Chauncey Billups's past—his sexual assault allegations.

The organization opened the presser by announcing it had concluded its own investigation into the 1997 alleged rape that led to then-Celtics rookie Billups and several of his friends and teammates being sued by a woman who said he and his friends sexually assaulted her.

General manager Neil Olshey was the first to speak.

“With all sincerity, and you have my word along with everyone else in the organization, we are aware of the concerns that have been expressed by people regarding some serious allegations Chauncey faced in 1997. We took the allegations very seriously, and we treated them with the gravity that they deserve,” he said. “Even though other NBA organizations, business partners, television networks, regional networks, have all enthusiastically in the past and present offered Chauncey high-profile positions with their organizations, we wanted to make sure we had our own thorough process because some things are just bigger than basketball.”

Olshey added that the franchise did a traditional background check as well as an outside investigation that “corroborated Chauncey’s recollection of the events that nothing non-consensual happened.” However, the franchise has not released any details regarding the investigation, and when questioned about the details pertaining to this topic, Olshey declined to answer, saying it was “proprietary.”

“So you’re just going to have to take our word that we hired an experienced firm that ran an investigation that gave us the results we’ve already discussed,” Olshey said.

But Oregon Public Broadcasting discovered and reported that the Trail Blazers' investigation came together rather quickly, and the plaintiff's attorney, Margaret A. Burnham, told the outlet, "it’s news to us that they conducted an investigation."

What happened in November 1997?

In a civil case filed in federal court in Massachusetts (a final version that was obtained by Defector Media), the plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, alleged that three men, including Billups, raped her at the house of Billups's Celtics teammates Antoine Walker.

Doe said in the lawsuit that her and Walker (a co-defendant) had dated "from time to time," and had known him since May of that year. She also stated that she knew Michael Irvin (not the former NFL player), a co-defendant in the lawsuit, since he lived with Walker.

Doe met up with Ron Mercer (another co-defendant), Walker, Irvin and Billups on the night of Nov. 9, 1997 at a Boston comedy club with a group of other men and women. At the end of the night, she left in a car that Billups drove, and both Mercer and Irvin were in the vehicle. Doe said in the lawsuit that they went to Walker's home.

It was at his house in Irvin's bedroom that she stated she was sexually assaulted. Doe said that she tried to stop the assault “but found she was not strong enough to protect herself from her assailants.” She also stated later in the lawsuit that she could not fully remember what happened because she was unconscious part of the night.

However, there are parts she remembered.

Irvin allegedly “gripped her head tightly with both of his hands while forcing his penis into her mouth” in his bedroom while he was naked. Doe said in the lawsuit that she remembers gagging and that two other men were in the room and also naked. However, Doe could not see their faces and could not lift her head.

"On information and belief, these two other men were Billups and Mercer, the men with whom she had come to Waltham that evening," the lawsuit states.

At one point, Walker entered the room, and Irvin allegedly said to him, “Don’t you want some?” According to the complaint, Walker declined because "I just got through with someone in the next room.”

Doe recalled Irvin saying to the other men in the room, "Yo, who wants some? Who wants some?"

According to the complaint, she lost consciousness, and when she woke up, she was still naked and in Irvin's bedroom. Used condoms and condom wrappers were allegedly all over the floor.

Doe rushed out of the room, calling a friend and saying "something bad" happened to her. She found Dennis Smith, a man she said was also at the comedy club, asleep in the basement and "pleaded with Smith to take her home." He did, and told her not to "tell" what happened that evening.

When she got home, Doe said she was vomiting and had severe pain in "her back, rectum, legs, neck and throat." She went to Boston Medical Center later that day, and the exam found bruises all over her body as well as injuries to her throat, cervix and rectum.

Her back injuries “were consistent with the plaintiff having been dragged across a rug," and she was diagnosed with shock, per her complaint. A rape kit was done and photographs of her injuries were taken. Sperm was retrieved, but they could not establish if it was Irvin, Mercer or Billups at the time.

According to the complaint, she went to the police the same day.

Was a criminal investigation conducted?

A criminal investigation never resulted in charges against Billups or the others.

According to the complaint, Mercer told police that Doe wanted to have oral sex with him, and that it happened at his residence, not Walker's. Billups also allegedly said she voluntarily had oral sex with him as well that night, adding that it happened at Mercer's house.

Irvin also told investigators that he had "sexual relations" with her that night, per the document. He added that it was consensual and that it occurred at Mercer's home.

“He told police authorities that plaintiff wanted ‘more sex’ at Walker’s home,” the complaint said, “but that he, Irvin, was too tired, and therefore he went to sleep.”

According to the complaint, Doe has no recollection of being at Mercer's home in Waltham, and denied having any sexual contact with anyone at his house.

"If, as Mercer, Irvin and Billups have claimed, she was taken to the Mercer home on the night in question," the lawsuit said, "it was against her will and while she was unconscious."

Doe sued the men under the then-new Violence Against Women Act, which is known as the federal legislation that criminalized domestic violence. But, it also made it easier for victims of crimes of violence motivated by gender, which Doe alleged in her lawsuit, to sue for civil damages in federal court.

Specifically, she sued Billups, Mercer and Irvin for emotional and physical distress, stating the three men "acted with malice based upon the plaintiff’s gender." Walker was sued for not protecting her in his home.

The lawsuit ended up getting entangled with the VAWA legal debates, and in each of the men's responses, they held firm that Doe was trying to ruin their reputations. The men filed motions to dismiss.

“The Defendants’ good characters are falsely maligned and unfairly tarnished merely by the filing of such unfounded scurrilous allegations as are made in the original complaint and the contradictory Amended Complaint,” argued the opposition to Doe’s motion to disclose. “Thus they chose to advocate continued sealing of the proceedings in this action. Yet unilateral disclosure of the nature and particulars of this action by the plaintiff’s attorney, even to the Department of Justice, is inconsistent with the purposes of impoundment of the record. In a very real sense plaintiff seeks ‘to have it both ways,’ exclusively for her benefit.”

Through many battles, Walker eventually won his argument to be dismissed from the case on Dec. 18, 1998. But, the judge denied the motion to dismiss from Mercer and Billups on March 26, 1999.

In his lawyers' response, Billups later stated that he was not at Walker's home when Doe says she was assaulted, according to a court document filed March 1999 in the case. The records revealed that Billups denied having intercourse with Doe and denied the assault occurred.

“Billups admits that on an evening in November 1997, plaintiff initiated and consented to oral sex with him, in an automobile,” the court filing from Billups states. “Billups further admits that he has described plaintiff’s actions to the Waltham Police Department and to the Office of the District Attorney for Middlesex County. Billups states that he has never had any other contact, sexual or otherwise, with plaintiff.”

Billups and Mercer eventually settled the civil lawsuit, according to a court document filed in December 1999, and the terms are not public.

How did Billups get here?

When Portland announced its head coaching search in early June, Billups was one of the candidates publicly endorsed by Damian Lillard, who later revealed he was not aware of the sexual assault allegations.

The franchise received pushback from fans when the news was leaked that Billups was the frontrunner for the position, even more so when news broke that the Trail Blazers passed over Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. She would have been the NBA's first female head coach.

Per OPB's report, Portland's investigation into the 1997 rape allegations occurred over a matter of days. ESPN and The Athletic reported that final interviews occurred the week of June 21, and Olshey told reporters the team's investigation happened after Portland offered Billups the job.

The franchise announced on June 27 it had an introductory press conference scheduled for the new head coach. Two days later, Billups, now 44, addressed what happened.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about how every decision that we make can have a profound impact on a person’s life,” Billups said. “I learned at a very young age as a player, not only a player but a young man, a young adult, that every decision, you know, every decision has consequences. And that’s led to some really, really healthy but tough conversations that I’ve had to have with my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time in 1997, and my daughters about what actually happened and about what they may have to read about me in the news and in the media.

“But this experience has shaped my life in so many different ways. My decision-making, obviously. Who I allow to be in my life. The friendships and the relationships that I have and how I go about them. It’s impacted every decision that I make. You know, it really has. And it shaped me in some unbelievable ways. So I know how important it is, you know, really, to have the right support system around you in particular during tough, difficult times. And it’s something that I’ve tried to instill in all of the players that I’ve played with over the course of my career, just sharing some of my experiences and things and maybe it will help them, you know, down the road at some point.”

The Athletic's Jason Quick later asked the head coach to elaborate on his comments. It was then that a member of the Blazers’ staff, off-camera but audible in the video, intervened and said, “Jason, we appreciate your question. We’ve addressed this. It’s been asked and answered, so happy to move on to the next question here.”

At the same media gathering, Olshey said to Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin, who asked for more details on the investigation, “That’s proprietary, Sean, so you’re just gonna have to take our word that we hired an experienced firm that ran an investigation that gave us the results we’ve already discussed.”

OPB retraced the 1997 case, contacting different key members of the lawsuits on both sides. One of the defendant's attorneys told the outlet that he hasn't spoken to Billups in years, adding that he was not contacted by Portland as a part of its investigation.

OPB also reported that the Trail Blazers allegedly did not contact the current DA of Middlesex County, where the allegations took place, or the former district attorney, Thomas Reilly, who led the investigation into the allegations and decided not to press criminal charges.

The police department in Waltham, the suburb where the alleged sexual assault occurred, told OPB that it had received on recent inquiry regarding Billups from Dave Hallman, who runs an Oregon-based security firm. The Waltham Police Department told the outlet they received the request for information on June 24, and Capt. Steven R. Champeon said to OPB via email, "no information was released by our department."

News of Billups's hiring broke the next day.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Walker
Person
Thomas Reilly
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Investigation#Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers#Defector Media#Nfl#Boston Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers reportedly set to hire assistant coach Roy Rogers

The Portland Trail Blazers will reportedly add Roy Rogers to new coach Chauncey Billups’ coaching staff, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rogers spent this season coaching alongside Billups as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rogers has also been an assistant coach for Chicago, Houston, Washington, Brooklyn, Detroit and Boston.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Draft: Trail Blazers reportedly 'expected' to buy 2nd-round pick

Thanks to the Robert Covington and Rodney Hood acquisitions in recent seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers have no picks during the 2021 NBA Draft next week. However, that's expected to change. Jason Quick of The Athletic reports the Blazers "are expected to try to buy their way into a second-round...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Is Neil Olshey about to be fired?

About a month ago, all hell broke loose when Chauncey Billups was endorsed for the Portland Trail Blazers vacant head coaching position by Damian Lillard, and then hired by Neil Olshey. Has Neil Olshey set the franchise on a course where they will have to fire him?. It started with...
NBAOroville Mercury-Register

Damian Lillard denies trade request report, puts onus on Trail Blazers to improve roster

The topic of trade speculation for weeks, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said Friday he hasn’t “made any firm decision” on his future in the NBA. Speaking with reporters in a video conference the same day that TrueHoop reported a trade demand from the Oakland native was imminent, Lillard reaffirmed that his desire is for the Trail Blazers to make dramatic improvements to the roster after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.
NBANew York Post

Becky Hammon opens up about not getting Trail Blazers coaching job

Becky Hammon isn’t bitter about not getting the job as head coach of the Trail Blazers, but she’s ready for a more prominent role in the league. In an interview with CNBC on Saturday, the six-time WNBA All-Star opened up about not getting the job in Portland, for which she was a finalist and would’ve made her the first female head coach in the NBA. She said she is now focused on taking the next steps in her career. Hammon, who is the first female full-time assistant coach in the league with the Spurs, also pointed out that the experience gave her a greater understanding of the hiring process.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Billups to add Roy Rogers to coaching staff to help team defense

Chauncey Billups’ Blazers assistant coaching staff seems to be fastly coming together. The 17-year NBA veteran added former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks as his top lead assistant and is reportedly bringing in Roy Rogers. Billups and Rogers spent last season on Ty Lue’s staff with the Clippers, and Rogers...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason Preview: Portland Trail Blazers

After an injury-plagued 2019/20 season in which they barely sneaked into the Western Conference playoffs, the Trail Blazers entered the ’20/21 campaign with loftier goals. Portland added Robert Covington and Derrick Jones on the wing and was counting on the frontcourt duo of Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins to get healthy and help complement the team’s star backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
NBANBC Sports

Trail Blazers reportedly shooting down CJ McCollum for draft picks trades

“I don’t disagree that maybe Chauncey [Billups, the new Portland coach] can change our team and make us a better team. But I think if you look at our team as it is, I don’t see how you say ‘this is a championship team, we just need a new coach….’ We need to be more urgent… we have made the playoffs all these years, we’re a good team, we’re not a bad team, but it’s reached the point where we have to ask ‘have we done enough?'”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Becky Hammon’s fiery reaction to losing Blazers coaching job

WNBA legend and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has recently spoken up about her losing the chance to become the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Hammon was among the finalists for the Blazers coaching gig that eventually landed on the lap of former NBA champion Chauncey Billups, and while she says there’s not much disappointment on her part, she certainly has strong feelings about the hiring process, per Jabari Young of CNBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy