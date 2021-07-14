Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Possible WWE TV Return Date For John Cena

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this month following the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, Cena has been expected to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it’s been reported by multiple...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe#Las Vegas#Combat#Wwe Tv#Bank#Wwe Summerslam#Fightful Select#Smackdown#Fox
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up SmackDown this week with a promo calling out Roman Reigns. The show concluded with Roman Reigns turning down Cena, but accepting Finn Balor. After the show was over, John Cena turned up again. After SmackDown was over, John Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/19 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: Drew discusses taking out team Jinder Mahal, Reginald gets a last name, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Alexa Bliss, Reginald Thomas, and Drew McIntyre. – To start of Raw Talk this week they replayed the entire ending angle from Raw with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract to pin Charlotte and become champion before celebrating in the crowd. Then much to my disappointment and joy, the show starts and the same in studio format as Talking Smack is now the format for Raw Talk too. While we still have to put up with Matt Camp, we do get Kayla Braxton as the other standup host of the program.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

John Cena Returns To The WWE After 16 Months & Fans Go Wild For His Comeback

He’s baaaaaack. After more than a year away, John Cena returned to the WWE at ‘Money In The Bank’ to one of the biggest ovations in sports entertainment history. The roof nearly came off the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday (July 18) when John Cena finally came home to the WWE. After Roman Reigns was done successfully defending his WWE Universal Championship against Edge in the main event of the Money In The Bank PPV event, the “Tribal Chief” said that the WWE Universe and the whole world “can acknowledge me.” At that point, some familiar horns began to play, causing everyone in attendance to stand. Out came Cena, 44, to one of the biggest pops in recent WWE history. It was the first time he was seen at a WWE event in 16 months, and clearly, the fans missed him. “It’s been too long!” John shouted over the thunderous ovation before telling the WWE Universe that he missed every one of them, too.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Turns Down John Cena SummerSlam Match, Accepts Finn Balor Challenge

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has accepted a challenge issued by Finn Balor. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Cleveland opened up with John Cena returning to the blue brand to officially challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam. Cena called Reigns a “life-less ego-maniac” and said SmackDown with Reigns as champion “absolutely sucks,” and that’s just his opinion.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Surprising WWE Contract Revealed

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEtvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Charmed actress departs, CNN+ streaming service, All American Season Finale, WWE’s John Cena returns, WWE TikTok contest, trailers for Heels and Family Reunion and more!

Madeleine Mantock announced she will be leaving the CW’s ‘Charmed’ at the end of Season three. The season finale airs this week, Friday July 23. Charmed will return midseason in 2022 on the CW. CNN announced they will be launching CNN+, a new subscription service. It will feature 8-12 hours...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following John Cena's Return To The WWE, Is CM Punk Planning His Own Wrestling Comeback?

Fresh off the heels of John Cena's return to the WWE, it's being reported that another major pro wrestling star may also be staging a comeback. CM Punk's potential return to the ring is arguably more surprising, though, since the athlete's prior exit from the WWE years ago had a finality to it that implied he really wouldn't ever return in any capacity. Now, it's looking like that may not be the case after all, at least according to a rumor circulating the web.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Discusses John Cena’s WWE Return, Roman Reigns Being The Face Of The Company

Triple H did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights:. “Those rumors you might have heard about who could show up, or what may happen, our goal is to make you forget about those. Be so captivating out there that you make people focus only on you. Get everyone so caught up in the moment, and that’s what Roman, Edge and Rollins did. Then, in this case, when you’re focused entirely on what’s happening in the ring, that’s when Cena comes out. If you ask John, I’m sure it felt right in the ring.”
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: John Cena Makes WWE Return To Set Up Summerslam Main Event

Yeah he’ll do. This has been an eventful year for WWE as they have tried to come out of the Coronavirus pandemic while also keeping things going at nearly full strength. Somehow they have managed to make that work well enough and now coming up on what might be the biggest show of the year with Summerslam. A show of this magnitude needs a huge headliner and now we might have just that.
WWEchatsports.com

John Cena Makes WWE Return at 'Money in the Bank': 'This Isn't a One-Night Thing"

John Cena made his WWE return Sunday night at Money in the Bank in a shocking entrance to close the pay-per-view event. Roman Reigns was in the middle of the ring when Cena's song began to play and Dickies Arena at Fort Worth, Texas, erupted when the 16-time world champion made his first WWE appearance in over a year.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

After John Cena's Unexpected Return, WWE Fans Went Berserk In The Best Of Ways

WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view was loaded with surprises, though few were quite as big as the return of one of the brand's biggest superstars: John Cena! [Cues the entrance music.] Universal Champion Roman Reigns was content to scowl into the eyes of the viewers watching at home right up until the credits were set to roll, but he was interrupted by none other than Mr. Money in the Bank himself. Fans in attendance understandably lost their minds at the sight of Cena's return, as did just about everyone watching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy