Possible WWE TV Return Date For John Cena

He’s baaaaaack. After more than a year away, John Cena returned to the WWE at ‘Money In The Bank’ to one of the biggest ovations in sports entertainment history. The roof nearly came off the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday (July 18) when John Cena finally came home to the WWE. After Roman Reigns was done successfully defending his WWE Universal Championship against Edge in the main event of the Money In The Bank PPV event, the “Tribal Chief” said that the WWE Universe and the whole world “can acknowledge me.” At that point, some familiar horns began to play, causing everyone in attendance to stand. Out came Cena, 44, to one of the biggest pops in recent WWE history. It was the first time he was seen at a WWE event in 16 months, and clearly, the fans missed him. “It’s been too long!” John shouted over the thunderous ovation before telling the WWE Universe that he missed every one of them, too.