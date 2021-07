Investors found themselves in a state of mild elation when Bitcoin suddenly switched to a sharp growth. In a matter of hours, the price spiked 12%. The benchmark cryptocurrency is trading around $38,600 at the beginning of the working week. It is worth noting that trading volumes showed impressive momentum along with the price growth, which further strengthens the current dynamics. Of course, all eyes are now on the important technical and psychological level at $40K. Nevertheless, we should understand that the resistance will only increase as we approach this round value. It is the beginning of a new business week, and now institutional investors should have their say. The crypto market will be very much dependent on the initial reaction of big capital.