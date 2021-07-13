Cancel
Health

Health startups vs. the giants, healthcare's digitization, and AI medical assistants

By Lisa Phillips
eMarketer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · Health Startups vs. The Giants, Healthcare's Digitization, and AI Medical Assistants | Jul 13, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether startups like Oscar Health can take on the major health insurers, how the consumerization of healthcare is changing expectations, and what digital tools are leading to healthcare's digitization. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Lisa Phillips.

HealthAMA

AMA helps business leaders grasp digital health’s true value

What’s the news: The AMA has detailed for the sophisticated executive readership of Harvard Business Review a holistic framework for how physicians, health care organizations, payers and policymakers can better assess the value of virtual care as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic telehealth landscape. In their essay, “How to...
Public Healthaithority.com

Nolij Consulting’s AI Platform a Health IT Game-Changer in the Pandemic-Era

Nolij Consulting , a leader in federal and commercial IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, shares outcomes of the innovative, central role of its versatile Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform has achieved in advancing business intelligence at the government agency level throughout the pandemic era and beyond. “We are at...
Public Healthmobihealthnews.com

Health startup MediCircle brings AI-powered rapid COVID-19 test to India

AI diagnostics startup MediCircle Health has recently introduced in India a rapid spectrometry-based test that employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19. WHAT IT DOES. Spectral Instant Test (SpectraLIT) is a point-of-care diagnostic platform that performs spectral analysis to accurately and instantly determine if a spectral pattern of...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Humana first payer to join digital health startup's insurance module

Humana is the first payer to join OneRecord's new module for health insurers, according to a July 15 news release. OneRecord, a digital platform used to access and share healthcare data through an app, has expanded to include health insurers and their members in the wake of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, which became effective June 30.
HealthEurekAlert

Digital health technologies hold key to new Parkinson's treatments

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2021 -- The use of digital health technologies across health care and drug development has accelerated. A new paper titled "Digital Progression Biomarkers as Novel Endpoints in Clinical Trials: A Multistakeholder Perspective," co-authored by experts across diverse disciplines, highlights how new remote monitoring technologies present a tremendous opportunity to advance digital medicine in health care even further, specifically in Parkinson's disease. This perspective paper is co-authored by the academic leader of the largest funded project for digital technologies in Europe, Professor Lynn Rochester, University of Newcastle; European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific leader, Dr. Maria Tome; young investigator and Ph.D. candidate Reham Badawy; physician and Parkinson's patient, Dr. Soania Mathur; and Dr. Diane Stephenson, Executive Director of the Critical Path for Parkinson's (CPP) Consortium.
ComputersTech Times

How this Startup Uses AI to Automate Lease Accounting

In theory, few industries are set up for the disruptive powers of AI as perfectly as accounting. The work of most modern accountants involves retrieving, presenting, and analyzing data from a range of transactions, which are essentially repeated over and over. All the while, they've got to ensure that they've compiled with the relevant accounting standards. Their work is, with respect to all of the fine accountants out there, the bread and butter of artificial intelligence.
Businessaithority.com

VisiQuate, Inc. Announces $50 Million Equity Investment from Sixth Street Growth to Advance AI-Powered Digital Innovation in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Data Management and Analytics

Funds will accelerate VisiQuate’s growth and innovative plans to automate the revenue cycle and dramatically reduce administrative waste in the healthcare system. VisiQuate, Inc., the leading provider of advanced analytics and AI-powered automation offerings to America’s most respected healthcare providers, announced a new $50 million equity investment from Sixth Street Growth.
Peoria, ILbeckershospitalreview.com

OSF HealthCare's hospital-at-home model gets new bricks-and-mortar digital command center

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare recently unveiled its digital health building and technology hub that serves as the powerhouse of its virtual hospital-at-home care model. OSF HealthCare's digital health entity, named OSF OnCall, provides hospital-level service to patients in their homes. The program offers an array of healthcare services and includes digital programs and software to connect patients and providers 24/7, the health system said in a July 14 news release.
Softwarebitcoinist.com

This Startup Harness AI and NFT to Predict Digital Marketing Strategy

Building a digital marketing strategy can be a daunting task in this day and age. There are many options to choose from, yet every brand and company is unique. Using artificial intelligence, as Ojamu does, may be the next frontier. Transforming Digital Marketing. There is a growing focus on digital...
EconomyMedCity News

StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

HealthMine EVP of Growth Kent Holdcroft recently presented at a Strategic Solutions Network event for Medicare Stars, HEDIS, Quality & Risk. Kent’s presentation addresses how Medicare Advantage plans can use technology to create a personalized digital engagement solution that empowers members to complete important health actions – leading to better consumer experience, higher CAHPS/HOS scores, and improved Star Ratings.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Here's an M-App Connected With a Futuristic Virtual Healthcare Platform And Digital Therapeutics In Asia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Europe-based digital health startup Epillo has launched a unique integrated mobile application for patients, connected with a digital health delivery system for healthcare practitioners, and care providers. This interconnected technology is here to transform the quality of virtual care for patients while increasing the reach for patients, and healthcare providers (doctors, care teams, clinic managers, pharmacies, laboratories, health coaches, dieticians).

