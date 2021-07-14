Law firm to file class-action lawsuit for flood damage against Detroit area water authorities

FOX 2 - Ven Johnson Law says it is preparing to file a class-action lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court for flooding in Metro Detroit from the June 26 torrential rain. In a statement released Tuesday, the law firm says it has been retained by property owners in Detroit and Grosse Pointe to pursue damages against local water and sewer authorities. Among those named, including the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which the city of Grosse Pointe Park blames for the flooding, the statement said.