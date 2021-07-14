Cancel
S.Korea stocks slide on record COVID-19 cases, U.S. CPI data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday, as the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years spurred bets of a faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening and as daily COVID-19 cases at home rose to a record. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.85 points, or 0.24%, to 3,263.53 by 0139 GMT, after two straight days of gains. ** The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, amid supply constraints and as the economic recovery gathered momentum. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4% - the largest gain since August 2008. ** Further weighing on sentiment, South Korea reported 1,615 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, a record high that breaks the previous peak set last week. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix rose 0.41%. Battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI slid 0.24% and 1.07%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 105.0 billion won ($91.33 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,149.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,145.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.404%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.031%. ($1 = 1,149.6300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

