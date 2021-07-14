Amarillo Police Department has received new virtual training simulator to prepare officers for critical situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is getting ready to train officers on their new virtual training simulator. The new simulator not only provides an additional tool officers have never experienced, but it also allows officers to practice critical decision-making skills with a wide variety of realistic scenarios using equipment officers have with them every day.www.newschannel10.com
Comments / 0