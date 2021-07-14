Phoenix Suns: 3 Ways For Devin Booker to Bounce Back in Game 4

As controversial as the move was, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was justified to sit Devin Booker out in the closing moments of Game 3. Booker simply did not have the same level of energy in the contest as he had shown throughout the postseason so far. Most of his shots fell short, his footwork was not precise, and he rarely moved without the ball. Once the game got out of reach, Williams was smart to keep Booker tied to the bench.