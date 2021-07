In March, Gertrude (Trudy) Caradonna of Flanders contracted Covid-19. Definitely a significant challenge. Then, on March 18 at 3:50 a.m., while attempting to descend the stairs in her home, she fell, landing face first on the hard ground below. The fall caused a major brain injury, and the family has set up a Go Fund Me page, gofundme.com/f/help-trudy-with-medical-bills-from-brain-damage, seeking to raise $25,000 for Trudy’s medical expenses. The page will remain active for about a year, and will pay for nursing or aid care, as well as pharmaceutical and safety supplies.