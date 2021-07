There's nothing I love more than finding videos of everyday people showing off their talent. In this case, I was scrolling through Tik-Tok, don't judge me, and I came across this insane video of James Bailey singing his heart out in a gas station in Houma, Louisiana. Uploaded to the account @bearbailey we see just a humble man coming up to the register and starts to singing his heart out. Holding out his popcorn, juice, and Reese's Pieces, the cashier is heard saying " Come on, one time! Keith Urban" to which he happily complies and shows off his wonderful voice.