Two more UCSB players were selected in the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Gauchos chosen in this draft to four, most in the Big West. Pitcher Chris Troye and infielder Marcos Castanon were both selected in the 12th round, Troye by the Boston Red Sox with the 346th pick in the draft, and Castanon by the San Diego Padres with the 370th.