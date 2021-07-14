Cancel
Richmond, VA

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

By The Associated Press
 11 days ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between ages 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump Appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

