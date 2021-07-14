Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia jury awards $300k to Black woman injured by officer

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 11 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Black woman who was forced face-down onto the pavement during a traffic stop has been awarded $300,000 by a jury in Virginia after she sued the officer for excessive force and false arrest.

The case began in 2015 when then-54-year-old Monica Cromartie was stopped for speeding. Cromartie says she told Petersburg Officer Brian Lee Billings to leave her alone.

She says he then pulled her out of her car, forced her onto the ground and placed his weight on her back, causing numerous injuries.

Petersburg police did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

