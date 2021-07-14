87-year-old missing Venice man found after CHP Silver Alert

An 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Venice has been found, authorities announced Tuesday.

Lowell Duke was last seen at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of West Washington Boulevard and Beach Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The CHP announced Tuesday afternoon that Duke had been found. No further details were released.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.