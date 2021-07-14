Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

Reuters
Reuters
July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.500 110.61 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.356 1.355 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.009 27.997 -0.04 Korean won 1150.200 1145.4 -0.42 Baht 32.650 32.63 -0.06 Peso 50.130 50.07 -0.12 Rupiah 14480.000 14462 -0.12 Rupee 74.493 74.4925 0.00 Ringgit 4.199 4.191 -0.19 Yuan 6.475 6.4685 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.500 103.24 -6.57 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.57 Taiwan dlr 28.009 28.483 +1.69 Korean won 1150.200 1086.20 -5.56 Baht 32.650 29.96 -8.24 Peso 50.130 48.01 -4.23 Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04 Rupee 74.493 73.07 -1.92 Ringgit 4.199 4.0400 -3.79 Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.82 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

